a year ago
Bangladesh police trying to confirm ID of Dhaka attackers
July 4, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh police trying to confirm ID of Dhaka attackers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh police are trying to confirm the names of the attackers of a Dhaka restaurant, checking whether the identification of some on social media by friends and family is correct, Masudur Rahman, deputy police commissioner of Dhaka police, told Reuters on Monday.

Posts on Facebook citing friends identified three of the six attackers who were killed.

Rahman said police will check pictures of the suspects against the bodies, interview families and conduct DNA tests.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Serajul Quadir and Rupam Jain; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
