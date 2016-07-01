Bangladesh police say to launch operation at Dhaka restaurant at dawn

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bangladesh police were preparing to launch an operation to free some 20 hostages, including several foreigners, from a restaurant in the capital Dhaka, a police officer at the site told Reuters by telephone early on Saturday.

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan of the Rapid Action Battalion added that police had not been able to communicate with the gunmen yet. Two Bangladeshis were able to escape from the restaurant with bullet injuries, he said.