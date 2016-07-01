FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bangladesh police say to launch operation at Dhaka restaurant at dawn
July 1, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

Bangladesh police say to launch operation at Dhaka restaurant at dawn

A security personnel checks vehicles after gunmen stormed the Holey Artisan restaurant and took hostages, in the Gulshan area of Dhaka, Bangladesh July 2, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bangladesh police were preparing to launch an operation to free some 20 hostages, including several foreigners, from a restaurant in the capital Dhaka, a police officer at the site told Reuters by telephone early on Saturday.

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan of the Rapid Action Battalion added that police had not been able to communicate with the gunmen yet. Two Bangladeshis were able to escape from the restaurant with bullet injuries, he said.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Mike Collett-White

