a year ago
Italy PM says Italians killed in 'madness' of Dhaka attack
#World News
July 2, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Italy PM says Italians killed in 'madness' of Dhaka attack

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi leaves the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi condemned on Saturday a deadly attack in the Bangladeshi capital where suspected Islamist gunmen stormed into a cafe and killed 20 foreigners inside, including some Italians.

"Facing the tragedy of radical Islam, Italy is united and ... will not back-track in the face of the madness of those who want to destroy the life we live everyday," Renzi told a news conference in Rome.

Renzi declined to give any details of the number of the Italians killed in Friday's night's attack, or the circumstances of their deaths. At least seven Italians had been held hostage inside the cafe, Italian officials say, though there are unconfirmed media reports that as many as 10 were held hostage.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
