FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Twenty foreigners killed in Dhaka cafe attack: army spokesman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 2, 2016 / 8:49 AM / a year ago

Twenty foreigners killed in Dhaka cafe attack: army spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - All 20 victims of an attack on an upmarket cafe in Dhaka were foreigners, the spokesman for the Bangladesh army said on Saturday.

Colonel Rashidul Hasan said he could not yet confirm the nationalities of those who had died, most of whom were killed by sharp weapons.

Gunmen launched an assault on the cafe packed with customers in the Bangladeshi capital late on Friday, before police stormed the building early on Saturday to free some hostages. Six gunmen were killed and a seventh captured.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.