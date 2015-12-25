Bomb attack on Bangladesh mosque kills one, wounds dozen

DHAKA (Reuters) - A bomb attack on a Bangladeshi mosque during Friday prayers killed one person and wounded at least a dozen, police said, the latest in a series of attacks in the Muslim-majority nation.

The bombing, which police suspect was a suicide attack, took place at a mosque run by the minority Ahmmadiya Muslim community in Rajshahi in the northwest of the country.

Police said it appeared the person killed in the attack was the bomber himself. “It seems the man carried the bomb and died after the bomb was detonated,” police official Motiar Rahman said.

Bangladesh has suffered a wave of Islamist militant violence in recent months, including a series of bomb attacks on mosques and Hindu temples.

Some of the attacks have been claimed by Islamic State, which has also said it is behind the killings of a Japanese citizen, an Italian aid worker and a policeman.

The government has denied that Islamic State has a presence in the country of 160 million people. Police have blamed earlier attacks on home-grown Islamist militants.

Friday’s attack came days after six people were wounded in bombs explosions at a mosque inside a naval base in the port city of Chittagong, which was the first militant attack on a mosque used by the country’s Sunni majority.