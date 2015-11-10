FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sees threat of more attacks on foreigners in Bangladesh
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sees threat of more attacks on foreigners in Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreigners may be attacked again in Bangladesh, the U.S. State Department said in a travel warning on Tuesday that urged Americans to be cautious and vigilant in that country.

A Japanese citizen was shot dead in Bangladesh on Oct. 3 and an Italian aid worker was killed in the same manner in the capital Dhaka on Sept. 28 in attacks claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

“There is reliable information to suggest that terrorist attacks could occur against foreigners in Bangladesh, including against large gatherings of foreigners,” the State Department said in a travel alert that cited the two killings as well as the Oct. 24 bombing of a Shi‘ite religious procession.

“During 2015 there has been a series of threats and terrorist attacks targeting writers, publishers, and others in the media, including the murder of a U.S. citizen blogger,” it added. “The U.S. government assesses that the terrorist threat remains real and credible, and further attacks are possible.”

Attacks on foreigners are relatively rare in Bangladesh, despite a rising tide of Islamist violence over the past year that has seen four online critics of religious militancy hacked to death, among them a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.