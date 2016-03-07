New York Fed denies systems breach after Bangladesh claim

The corner stone of The New York Federal Reserve Bank is seen in New York's financial district March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York denied that its payments systems were breached after Bangladesh’s central bank said earlier on Monday that its U.S. account had been hacked and money stolen from it.

“To date, there is no evidence of any attempt to penetrate Federal Reserve systems in connection with the payments in question, and there is no evidence that any Fed systems were compromised,” said New York Fed spokeswoman Andrea Priest in response to queries about the claim.