M&S signs accord on fire and building safety in Bangladesh
#Business News
May 14, 2013 / 12:44 PM / 4 years ago

M&S signs accord on fire and building safety in Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, said on Tuesday it had joined other store groups in signing an accord on fire and building safety in Bangladesh.

The accord is aimed at preventing another disaster like last month’s Bangladesh factory building collapse that killed more than 1,100 people.

On Monday the world’s two biggest fashion retailers, Inditex (ITX.MC) and H&M (HMb.ST), along with several other companies backed the accord.

M&S sources from 60 factories in Bangladesh.

Reporting by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
