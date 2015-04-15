FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine killed in Bangladesh house collapse, dozens may be trapped
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2015 / 2:29 PM / 2 years ago

Nine killed in Bangladesh house collapse, dozens may be trapped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - At least nine people were killed in central Dhaka on Wednesday when a two-storey home built on swampy ground collapsed, Bangladeshi police and fire service officials said.

“The bottom floor of the structure made of corrugated tin sheet collapsed in the swampy soil,” said Arifur Rahman, an official from the Bangladesh Fire Service who was involved in the rescue operation.

Police and local residents said there were around 10 rooms on each floor and more than 100 people lived in the building.

Police and fire service workers feared that dozens of people were inside the building when it caved in and were trapped.

The residents were believed to be mostly low-income laborers, hundreds of thousands of whom live in the capital Dhaka, often in poorly constructed accommodation.

Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Mike Collettt-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.