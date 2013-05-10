Woman rescued after 17 days trapped in rubble of Bangladesh factory

Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sanaul Huq

DHAKA (Reuters) - A woman was rescued on Friday after spending 17 days trapped under the rubble of a Bangladesh factory building that collapsed on April 24, killing more than 1,000 people, police and military officials said.

Bangladeshi television channels broadcast live footage of emergency service workers pulling the woman from the collapsed building, as onlookers burst into cheers.

The woman, identified by Bangladeshi media only as Reshma, was shown being carried on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance as a rescue worker applied an oxygen mask to her face.

“She had been rescued and taken to a military hospital,” said Bangladesh’s army spokesman Shahinul Islam.