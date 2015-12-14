FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh lifts month-long ban on social media
December 14, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh lifts month-long ban on social media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh on Monday lifted a ban on social media imposed in anticipation of protests after the Supreme Court upheld death penalties for two opposition leaders.

The ban was imposed on Nov. 18. Salauddin Quader Chowdhury and Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mojaheed were hanged four days later on charges related to atrocities committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence.

The lifting of the ban was announced by Tarana Halim, a junior minister for post and telecommunications ministry, at a news conference in the capital, Dhaka.

A one-day general strike was held in a peaceful national protest the day after the court’s decision and again the day after the hangings.

Reporting by Serajul Quadir, editing by Larry King

