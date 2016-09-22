Bangladesh finds 18 bodies after ferry capsizes

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladeshi rescue workers have recovered 18 bodies since an overcrowded ferry capsized on Wednesday under the weight of a collapsing river bank, police said on Thursday.

Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds.

Overcrowding is a common factor but little is done to improve safety even though the government continually vows to toughen regulations.

The accident happened in the southern district of Barisal.