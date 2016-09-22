FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh finds 18 bodies after ferry capsizes
September 22, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Bangladesh finds 18 bodies after ferry capsizes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladeshi rescue workers have recovered 18 bodies since an overcrowded ferry capsized on Wednesday under the weight of a collapsing river bank, police said on Thursday.

Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and slack safety standards, has an appalling record of ferry accidents, with casualties sometimes running into the hundreds.

Overcrowding is a common factor but little is done to improve safety even though the government continually vows to toughen regulations.

The accident happened in the southern district of Barisal.

Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie

