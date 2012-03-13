FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Over 150 passengers missing as ferry sinks in Bangladesh
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 13, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 6 years

Over 150 passengers missing as ferry sinks in Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - A ferry carrying more than 250 passengers sank in a south Bangladesh river on Tuesday after colliding with a barge, and at least 150 people are still missing, police and witnesses said.

The accident occurred on the Meghna river in Munshiganj district, some 50 km (31 miles) south of the capital.

Mohammad Azizul Alam, deputy commissioner for the district, said the Dhaka-bound ferry, the MV Shariatpur-1, was hit by the oil-laden barge early in the morning.

At least 50 people managed to swim ashore from the sunken vessel, and a search is being conducted for the rest of the passengers.

Ferry accidents are common on Bangladesh’s rivers and several people are killed every year.

Reporting By Serajul Quadir; editing by Miral Fahmy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.