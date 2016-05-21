Three killed in Bangladesh textile factory fire

DHAKA (Reuters) - Three workers were killed on Saturday when fire engulfed a textile factory in Bangladesh, police said, renewing fears about safety in the multi-billion dollar industry.

A Pakistani technician was among those killed at the factory in Narsingdi, 50 km (30 miles) north-east of Dhaka, police official Shahidur Rahman said.

“The blaze started on the ground floor of the seven-storey building, where chemicals were stored,” he said, adding it was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

At least seven workers were injured and taken to hospital. It took firefighters three hours to put out the blaze.

Such fires have become less frequent in recent years as global brands and the Bangladesh government have focused more on safety. The $26 billion export industry employs four million people and generates 80 percent of Bangladesh’s export earnings.

Bangladesh’s garment sector is the world’s second biggest after China. The industry came scrutiny after the collapse of a factory complex in 2013 killed more than 1,100 people and a garment factory fire in 2012 killed 112 workers.