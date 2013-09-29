FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh network launches 3G services
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 29, 2013 / 1:58 PM / 4 years ago

Bangladesh network launches 3G services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Grameenphone, majority owned by Norway’s Telenor, on Sunday launched Bangladesh’s first mobile 3G (third generation) network, aiming for national coverage by next April.

The dominant provider, which has 44 percent of the market and paid $210 million for 10 megahertz of 3G spectrum in September, pledged to do its best to make the service available at “affordable” prices.

There are some 107 mobile phone users among Bangladesh’s population of over 160 million but it lacks internet services, with barely 36,000 subscribers by either mobile or fixed lines.

Grameenphone competes with Orascom Telecom’s Banglalink, Robi, a joint venture between Malaysia’s Axiata Group and Japan’s NTT DoCoMo, and Airtel, majority owned by India’s Bharti Airtel. Each of them paid $105 million for 5 megahertz of spectrum in an auction.

State-owned mobile operator Teletalk last year launched a 3G service on a test basis.

Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.