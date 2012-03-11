FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh imports decline by 13 percent: central bank
March 11, 2012 / 11:08 AM / 6 years ago

Bangladesh imports decline by 13 percent: central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s imports fell more than 13 percent to $18.1 billion between July and January, compared with the same period of the previous year, a senior central bank official said on Sunday.

It imported about $20.52 billion of products between July and January of the previous financial year.

The country bought fewer food grains, mainly rice, and other consumer products, said the official who requested anonymity.

“The trend will continue as Bangladesh produced record rice this year, while the central bank asked commercial banks to discourage the import of non-essential consumer goods,” the official said.

Bangladesh produced 34.25 million tones of rice in 2011 -- the principal staple for its more than 150 million people -- 3.16 percent more than the previous year, helped by favorable weather and continued government support for the farming sector.

The official said Bangladesh’s food imports in the year to June 2012 would decline significantly because of the bumper harvest and a satisfactory level of emergency grain reserves.

In the previous fiscal year, the country imported nearly 5 million tones of grains, government data showed.

Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by David Hulmes

