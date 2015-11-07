FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh police arrest seven militants, including four Pakistanis
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 7, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh police arrest seven militants, including four Pakistanis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Police in Bangladesh have arrested seven suspected militants including four from Pakistan they believe to be members of the banned militant group Jama‘atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a senior police official said on Saturday.

They were arrested in the airport area of the capital Dhaka. Police said they had recovered jihadi books, CDs, four Pakistani passports, mobile phones and thousands of Pakistani rupees.

“The Pakistanis are involved in the fake currency business to finance terrorism activities in Bangladesh,” said Monirul Islam, a joint commissioner of the detective branch of police.

Police suspect that those arrested were active members of the JMB and that they had gathered to make future plans and rebuild their network, Islam told reporters.

“Now we will interrogate them to find out whether they were involved in recent attacks and killings in the country.”

He said they had valid passports and, according to those documents, had visited Bangladesh frequently.

Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Editing by Andrew Bolton

