FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy over detention of border guard
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 18, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy over detention of border guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned the ambassador of Myanmar on Thursday to complain about the detention of a Bangladeshi border guard.

Ambassador U Myo Myint Than was asked to tell his government to immediately send the guard back, a ministry official said.

The man was seized and another Bangladeshi guard was wounded by Myanmar forces on Wednesday after the two sides exchanged gunfire while chasing drug smugglers on the Naff River separating the two countries.

Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.