Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy over detention of border guard

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned the ambassador of Myanmar on Thursday to complain about the detention of a Bangladeshi border guard.

Ambassador U Myo Myint Than was asked to tell his government to immediately send the guard back, a ministry official said.

The man was seized and another Bangladeshi guard was wounded by Myanmar forces on Wednesday after the two sides exchanged gunfire while chasing drug smugglers on the Naff River separating the two countries.