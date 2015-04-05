FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Severe storm kills 24, injures more than 50 in Bangladesh
#Environment
April 5, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

Severe storm kills 24, injures more than 50 in Bangladesh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - A severe storm sweeping across Bangladesh killed at least 24 people and injured dozens more, mostly in Bogra district in the northern part of the country, police and officials said on Sunday.

Women and children were among the dead, who included some victims in the capital Dhaka, they said, and more than 50 people were injured and admitted to hospitals around the country.

Shafiqur Reza Biswas, Bogra’s chief district administrator, told reporters storm killed at least 14 people killed alone in his district, 228 kilometers (143 miles) north of Dhaka,

Several houses were damaged while trees were uprooted, he said, adding that power supply had been cut for several hours.

This was the first severe storm in the usual spring storm season, weather officials said.

Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Tom Heneghan

