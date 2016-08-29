FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State 'connected' to Bangladesh, Kerry says
August 29, 2016 / 10:08 AM / a year ago

Islamic State 'connected' to Bangladesh, Kerry says

An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - The United States believes that elements of Islamic State are connected to operatives in Bangladesh, Secretary of State John Kerry said on a visit to the South Asian nation that has faced a wave of attacks by Islamist militants.

Kerry also said he had agreed at talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other national leaders on additional intelligence and law-enforcement cooperation to fight security threats.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Nick Macfie

