Islamic State 'connected' to Bangladesh, Kerry says

DHAKA (Reuters) - The United States believes that elements of Islamic State are connected to operatives in Bangladesh, Secretary of State John Kerry said on a visit to the South Asian nation that has faced a wave of attacks by Islamist militants.
Kerry also said he had agreed at talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other national leaders on additional intelligence and law-enforcement cooperation to fight security threats.
