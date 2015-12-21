FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander says Banif buy to have 'immaterial' impact on capital
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 21, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Santander says Banif buy to have 'immaterial' impact on capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman stands before a logo of Santander bank during the bank's 2014 results presentation at the company headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s largest bank Santander (SAN.MC) said on Monday the acquisition of Portugal’s Banif BANIF.LS would have an immaterial impact on the bank’s capital and would be slightly positive for its profits from the first year.

The Portuguese state agreed on Sunday to sell troubled bank Banif to the local unit of Santander for 150 million euros ($163 million) in a deal that involves costs of over 2.2 billion euros for the state and the country’s banks.

Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.