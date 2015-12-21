Santander says Banif buy to have 'immaterial' impact on capital

A woman stands before a logo of Santander bank during the bank's 2014 results presentation at the company headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s largest bank Santander (SAN.MC) said on Monday the acquisition of Portugal’s Banif BANIF.LS would have an immaterial impact on the bank’s capital and would be slightly positive for its profits from the first year.

The Portuguese state agreed on Sunday to sell troubled bank Banif to the local unit of Santander for 150 million euros ($163 million) in a deal that involves costs of over 2.2 billion euros for the state and the country’s banks.