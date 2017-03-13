Indonesia's BCA posts record annual profit, buoyed by tax amnesty

Jahja Setiaatmadja, (2ndR) President Director of PT Bank Central Asia (BCA) gestures while speaking during a news conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 13, 2017.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) on Monday reported an all-time high annual net profit, as Indonesia's key tax amnesty program helped to lower cost of funds for the country's biggest lender by market value.

BCA posted a 2016 net profit of 20.6 trillion rupiah ($1.54 billion), up 14.4 percent from a year ago. This was a record high and also slightly above an average estimate of 20.0 trillion rupiah from 21 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Indonesia's tax amnesty scheme, launched last July and aimed at bringing back billions of dollars stashed abroad by citizens, boosted the funds at BCA's current accounts and saving accounts (CASA) in the second half of 2016, the bank said in a statement.

"Tax amnesty funds were parked at CASA," BCA President Director Jahja Setiaatmadja told reporters. "What's positive is that our cost of funds is low because our interest rate is low."

However, some of those funds were only "transitioning" at BCA and would likely be placed eventually in assets including property and government bonds, Setiaatmadja said.

At the end of 2016, BCA's gross non-performing loans (NPL) stood at 1.3 percent, one of the lowest in Indonesia's banking sector.

BCA's rival, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, last month reported its lowest annual net profit in five years due to an increase in provisions. Mandiri's gross NPL of 4.0 percent was the highest since 2008, Thomson Reuters data showed.