Consumers weigh in on banks with barrage of comments

A Bank of America customer uses an ATM machine at a branch in Greenville, South Carolina January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Last week, a story by Reuters Money columnist Linda Stern was drumming up a more than average reader response on Yahoo! Finance, where it was promoted on March 1. Headlined "When your bank doesn't want you," [link.reuters.com/few86s] the piece drew about 2,500 readers' comments revealing feelings - some strong, others written with the bitterness that fomented after the bank crisis in 2008 - about people's relationships with their own banks.

Comments on the article reveal that many people find now to be a time to reevaluate the role of their banks in their lives, from paying bills and attempting to save dollars. These thoughts echo notes from a customer outpouring during last November’s citizen-organized “Bank Transfer Day.” The day capitalized on a very real momentum in the United States. Surveys found that 9.6 percent of bank customers switched to different banks during the year, up from 8.7 percent in 2011. A third of customers of larger banks said their decisions to transfer were due to fees.

People said such things as:

“I was only able to save $375.00 over the past year. That sum generated eleven cents in interest. I‘m not sure that it’s worth it for me to keep my money with them, either.” - Ratman41

“When I reached adulthood it was important to establish a relationship with a bank. That is no longer true.” - Chappy007

Others attempted to offer prescriptive advice to readers with a cold, hard look at the numbers and at reality.

“There’s a lot of competition out there; take advantage of it.” - ArnoldZ

“Pay off your debts instead of putting your money into savings accounts that pay palty rates. You will save on the interest not paid to the lender. As Ben Franklin said ”A penny saved is a penny earned“. So true.” - North Shore

“In other words, if the bank can’t make 12-14% off of you and your accounts, they don’t want you. Fine. Maybe it’s time the banks started lowering their unreasonable profit expectations to more like 6-8%, in line with a decent return?” - Kell B

Some were surprised or bewildered.

“Those accounts may be small individually, but they add up to a LOT of money all together.” - Casa M

“You mean they really don’t care about me and they just want my money?” - Cheech

One of the most important causes that readers impressed in their comments was the premise behind Bank Transfer Day last fall. Hundreds of comments implore others to eschew their bank accounts at for-profit institutions and manage their money in America’s local credit unions, which have a bar for entry, but carry lower fees and impose less costly penalties.

“Boycott Bank of America and any other big banks, put your money into Credit Unions, they are more friendly and will help you more. I did and was not sorry.” - Jean

“I would never think of using a bank that puts shareholder profit ahead of customer needs.” - Steve Barron

Story originally appeared on Reuters.com [link.reuters.com/gew86s]