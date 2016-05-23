FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Arison in talks to sell shares in Bank Hapoalim: financial newspaper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 23, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Arison in talks to sell shares in Bank Hapoalim: financial newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman uses an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a Bank Hapoalim branch in Tel Aviv in this file picture taken May 30, 2013.Nir Elias/Files

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli businesswoman Shari Arison is in early talks to sell at least half of her controlling 20.08 percent stake in Israel's Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA) to an unidentified U.S. investment fund, TheMarker financial newspaper reported on Monday.

Her investment vehicle Arison Investments has also approached other possible investors for the shares in Israel's biggest bank, TheMarker said.

A spokeswoman for Arison said that Arison Investments, in its role as an investment company, receives, initiates and examines offers relating to Hapoalim from time to time to expand the bank's activities, especially abroad.

"These offers are examined in accordance with the strategy of the company's global operations," the spokeswoman said.

A sale of all of Arison's shares would end 19 years of family control over Hapoalim. Arison's father Ted, who made his fortune as founder of Carnival Cruise Line, was part of a consortium that bought control of the bank from the government. Arison, Israel's wealthiest woman, has since bought out her partners.

Shares in Hapoalim, which has a market value of 25.3 billion shekels ($6.5 billion) are down nearly 7 percent since early January.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.