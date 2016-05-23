Arison in talks to sell shares in Bank Hapoalim: financial newspaper

A woman uses an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a Bank Hapoalim branch in Tel Aviv in this file picture taken May 30, 2013.

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli businesswoman Shari Arison is in early talks to sell at least half of her controlling 20.08 percent stake in Israel's Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA) to an unidentified U.S. investment fund, TheMarker financial newspaper reported on Monday.

Her investment vehicle Arison Investments has also approached other possible investors for the shares in Israel's biggest bank, TheMarker said.

A spokeswoman for Arison said that Arison Investments, in its role as an investment company, receives, initiates and examines offers relating to Hapoalim from time to time to expand the bank's activities, especially abroad.

"These offers are examined in accordance with the strategy of the company's global operations," the spokeswoman said.

A sale of all of Arison's shares would end 19 years of family control over Hapoalim. Arison's father Ted, who made his fortune as founder of Carnival Cruise Line, was part of a consortium that bought control of the bank from the government. Arison, Israel's wealthiest woman, has since bought out her partners.

Shares in Hapoalim, which has a market value of 25.3 billion shekels ($6.5 billion) are down nearly 7 percent since early January.