FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-U.S. Bancorp hires wealth veterans from Bank of America
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 11, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 6 years ago

ON THE MOVE-U.S. Bancorp hires wealth veterans from Bank of America

Ashley Lau

3 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp has landed a senior wealth adviser and a managing director from Bank of America Corp’s U.S. Trust as the company expands its private wealth presence in New York and Florida.

The Minneapolis-based bank hired former U.S. Trust and Citi Private Bank veteran Joel Yudenfreund to its Private Client Reserve team in Palm Beach, Florida. Yudenfreund joined the bank as a wealth management strategist in a new role created to help expand the company’s South Florida market.

“We have one for each region, where they can attract clients on their own,” U.S. Bank’s Heidi Steiger said on Wednesday.

Steiger, who oversees the East region of U.S. Bank’s high-net-worth Private Client Reserve unit, said she saw Yudenfreund’s deep client relationships and specialized background in law as huge assets.

“We’re at a moment where clients are looking for an institution that will be very proactive and very personalized in their approach,” Steiger said. “From the standpoint of a legal expertise, he has a broad-based knowledge to work with clients on specialized planning.”

U.S. Bank also recruited veteran manager Raymond Radigan to join its New York office to serve as a managing director of trust for the Private Client Reserve’s Atlantic region.

In his previous role at Bank of America, Radigan oversaw the administration of trust accounts in New York for U.S. Trust, the bank’s private wealth management division.

Radigan said his decision to move over to U.S. Bank was in part due to the potential he saw in expanding the company’s presence along the East Coast.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to leverage the resources of U.S. Bank,” Radigan said.

While he will primarily oversee trust activity in the U.S. Bank’s Florida and New York markets, Radigan will also be involved in business development along the East Coast and work to bolster the company’s private client base across the region.

“Our private bank presence is primarily in New York and Florida, but we’re looking at all meaningful opportunities in between,” Radigan said. “Our job is to spread the word.”

U.S. Bank’s Private Client Reserve, a division of the bank’s Wealth Management Group, caters to high-net-worth clients with $1 million or more in investable assets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.