FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J. Safra Sarasin to buy Credit Suisse units in Monaco, Gibraltar
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 22, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

J. Safra Sarasin to buy Credit Suisse units in Monaco, Gibraltar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A J. Safra Sarasin sign is pictured on a building of the bank in Geneva November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss private banking group J. Safra Sarasin said it had agreed to acquire Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) businesses in Monaco and Gibraltar, which it called excellent strategic fits.

It gave no financial terms for the purchases, which it said on Tuesday it expected to complete this year subject to regulatory approval.

Reuters reported in January that Credit Suisse had put the Monaco business up for sale, citing people familiar with the matter.

J. Safra Sarasin Group has been operating in Gibraltar since 2001 and in Monaco since 2006, it said in a statement, adding Credit Suisse has been operating for more than 40 years in Monaco and since 1987 in Gibraltar.

J. Safra Sarasin Group has more than 25 locations in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America and managed client assets of over 144 billion Swiss francs ($148.45 billion) at the end of 2015.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.