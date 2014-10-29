Leumi says U.S. tax probe settlement could be higher than thought

Pedestrians are reflected in the windows of a Bank Leumi branch in Tel Aviv May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, said on Wednesday a settlement with U.S. regulators over possible tax evasion by the bank’s American clients could be much higher than previously estimated.

Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities for months and had said it was close to a deal to pay 950 million shekels ($254 million) to the U.S. Justice Department -- an amount the bank has already set aside.

In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Leumi said it was now also in contact with the New York Department of Financial Services, which regulates certain banks in the state, in an effort to reach a possible settlement.

The bank said it was too soon to estimate the amount of the final settlement, but “there is a possibility that the final amount of the expense for ending the investigations with all the American authorities will be significantly higher than the amount included in the (previous quarterly) financial reports.”

On Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said the New York regulator was seeking more than $300 million.

Based on Leumi’s previous estimate, the total settlement could therefore be close to $600 million.

Leumi’s shares fell 2.4 percent in early Tel Aviv trading.

The New York penalty, which is separate from the demands of the federal authorities, stems from the structures the bank set up for its clients, which the regulator views as egregious, according to the person, who did not want to be identified because negotiations are not public.

The negotiations with Leumi mark another step in the United States’ wide-ranging efforts to crack down on Americans using offshore banks to evade taxes.

Leumi has said the investigation covers the period between 2002 and 2010 and has urged U.S. clients to disclose information about their accounts to the U.S. authorities.

The U.S. effort has been focused largely on banks in Switzerland, but banks in other countries, including Israeli banks through their Swiss units, are under scrutiny.

The probe at Israeli banks started in 2011, two years after Swiss bank UBS was fined $780 million and also had to hand over client data to the United States. In May, Credit Suisse agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans dodge taxes.

Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank, as well as Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel’s fourth-largest bank, are also being investigated.