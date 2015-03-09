FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-U.S. Bank appoints Debra Ruth and Jennifer Maschke as private bankers
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-U.S. Bank appoints Debra Ruth and Jennifer Maschke as private bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp hired Debra Ruth and Jennifer Maschke as private bankers for the Private Client Reserve in Minneapolis.

Ruth had earlier served as private banking manager with Bremer Bank, where she led a team of private bankers and business development officers.

She was previously with U.S. Bank’s wealth management unit, serving a wide range of high net worth clients.

Prior to joining the reserve, Maschke spent five years as a business banking officer with U.S. Bank’s business banking team.

She has also held roles with GE Healthcare Financial Services and Financial Institution Marketing Company (FIMCO).

The Private Client Reserve provides wealth management services to individuals and families with a net worth of at least $3 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
