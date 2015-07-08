FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Jamie Wells named wealth planning director at U.S. Bank's Ascent unit
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Jamie Wells named wealth planning director at U.S. Bank's Ascent unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, said Jamie Wells has been appointed director of wealth planning at Ascent Private Capital Management’s Center for Wealth Impact in Denver.

Ascent is a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp that provides wealth management services to individuals and families with $75 million or more in net worth.

Wells has more than six years of experience in the financial services industry.

She has earlier worked as the associate director of wealth strategy and family office advisory at Ascent in Denver.

Before joining Ascent in 2012, she focused on multi-generational family wealth and business planning services as an attorney and trust specialist. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
