MOVES-U.S. Bank promotes Jenna Guenther to wealth strategy MD at Ascent Private
June 24, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-U.S. Bank promotes Jenna Guenther to wealth strategy MD at Ascent Private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank, promoted Jenna Guenther to managing director of wealth strategy in its wealth management unit, Ascent Private Capital Management.

Guenther will be based in the Denver office of U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp.

Her responsibilities will include helping clients with succession, philanthropic and governance planning, trust administration, family education and preparation of heirs.

She was previously a director of wealth planning at Ascent’s Center for Wealth Impact Planning. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

