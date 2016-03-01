FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scotiabank expects to set aside more funds for bad energy loans
March 1, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Scotiabank expects to set aside more funds for bad energy loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer walks into the Scotiabank on Spring Garden road in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in this file photo dated March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canada’s third-largest bank, expects to set aside more funds for loans that turn sour in the energy sector, Chief Executive Brian Porter told analysts on Tuesday.

Scotiabank, as it is known, reported a stronger-than-expected profit, helped by growth in its international banking business, but also raised provisions for bad loans in the oil and gas sector.

“We expect there to be additional provisions for some of our loans in the energy sector,” Porter said on a conference call.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
