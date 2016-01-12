FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotiabank would see capital benefit from Thanachart sale: CEO
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 12, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Scotiabank would see capital benefit from Thanachart sale: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter attends the company's annual general meeting in Ottawa April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) could improve its core capital strength by 40 to 60 basis points if it chooses to sell its stake in Thanachart Bank Pcl, Chief Executive Brian Porter told RBC’s Canadian Bank CEO Conference.

Scotiabank may consider strategic options for its 49 percent stake in Thanachart Bank, Thailand’s No. 2 car loan provider which is majority-owned by Thanachart Capital Pcl (TCAP.BK), Reuters reported in December.

“We’ll see what happens there, but I’ve always categorized Thanachart as an investment. If we were to realize some value there would be anywhere from 40 to 60 basis points of common equity tier 1,” Porter told the conference.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.