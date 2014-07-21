Top French government official Azema joins Bank of America

PARIS (Reuters) - David Azema, a top French civil servant and manager of the French government’s holdings in strategic companies, is to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s investment banking team in London, according to a statement issued by PR consultants Burson-Marsteller on behalf of the U.S. bank.

Azema, who heads the government’s Agence des Participations de l‘Etat (APE), will be charged with building relationships with some of the U.S. bank’s top international clients and building up the bank’s infrastructure activities worldwide.

The APE was not immediately available for comment.