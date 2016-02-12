FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America chief Moynihan gets 23 percent pay hike
#Business News
February 12, 2016 / 10:34 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of America chief Moynihan gets 23 percent pay hike

Dan Freed

2 Min Read

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan looks on during the White House summit on cybersecurity and consumer protection in Palo Alto, California February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) raised Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan’s compensation by 23 percent in 2015, a year the bank more than doubled its profits.

Moynihan’s total compensation was $16 million, up from $13 million for 2014. The 2015 figure includes a $14.5 million stock-based award, compared to $11.5 million for 2014. Consistent with previous years, Moynihan did not receive a cash bonus.

Half of Moynihan’s stock-based compensation is tied to Bank of America meeting certain performance targets. One of the targets would require Bank of America to earn $50.4 billion over the three-year performance period, assuming the bank had the same $2.14 trillion in assets it had at the end of 2015.

Bank of America earned $15.89 billion in 2015, up from $4.83 billion in 2014 and $11.43 billion in 2013. Earnings in 2014 were weighed down by $10 billion in legal expenses.

In contrast to Moynihan’s pay package, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon’s 2015 compensation increased by 35 percent to $27 million.

(This version of the story corrects to show Moynihan’s 2015 compensation rose to $16 million, not $14.5 million, and the increase was 23 percent not 11.5 percent. His equity award for 2015 was $14.5 million, not $13 million)

Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

