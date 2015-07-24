FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America top lawyer Lynch moving to advisory role: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2015 / 5:53 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of America top lawyer Lynch moving to advisory role: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Bank of America sign is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has been interviewing possible successors to Gary Lynch, the company’s general counsel, who will move into a more advisory role, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Lynch, who turns 65 on Saturday, added the title of vice chairman this week. A former enforcement chief at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Lynch was hired in 2011 to oversee Bank of America’s legal issues stemming from the 2008 financial crisis.

Lynch supervised Bank of America’s $16.5 billion deal with the U.S. Department of Justice last August to end investigations into misconduct in the pooling and sale of mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis.

Lawrence Grayson, a spokesman for Bank of America, declined to comment.

News of Lynch’s transition comes days after the bank said it would replace its chief financial officer and other top executives in a management shakeup.

Bank of America is the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and David Henry in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.