Bank of America close to naming new general counsel: WSJ

The logo of the Bank of America is pictured atop the Bank of America building in downtown Los Angeles November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is close to naming outgoing Ford Motor Co (F.N) General Counsel David Leitch (F.N) as its new general counsel, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Reached by phone, Leitch declined to comment on the report.

“I‘m still fully engaged at Ford and will be doing this until I do retire,” he said. His retirement takes effect on Jan. 1.

A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment.

Leitch spent more than 10 years at Ford and previously worked in the White House as deputy counsel to George W. Bush.

Leitch would replace Gary Lynch, who is expected to remain a vice chairman at Bank of America, the report stated. A call to Lynch was not immediately returned.