Bank of America names new global capital commitments head
April 15, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

Bank of America names new global capital commitments head

Dan Freed

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rick Stoddard has been named Bank of America Corp’s new head of global capital commitments, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

He replaces Jimmy Rose, who is leaving the bank. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a spokesman. Stoddard, a Hong Kong-based executive who will relocate to New York, will report to global capital markets head AJ Murphy.

Murphy assumed her current role last month following the departure of another executive, Jim Probert.

Stoddard’s role is separate from that of Bruce Thompson, a vice chairman at the bank and chairman of global acquisition finance and capital commitments. Thompson was CFO of Bank of America until he resigned in July, but ultimately returned to the bank in February in his newly-created role.

Reporting by Dan Freed in New York. Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Diane Craft

