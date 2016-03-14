BofA names A.J. Murphy as head of global capital markets

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) on Monday said it named A.J. Murphy as head of global capital markets, taking over from Jim Probert.

Murphy, who was previously the global leveraged finance head, will report to Christian Meissner, head of global corporate and investment banking.

Probert is retiring after 22 years at Bank of America, where he served in a number of leadership capacities in London and New York.

Sarang Gadkari, formerly head of Americas leveraged finance, and Kevin Sherlock, formerly co-head of leveraged finance capital markets, have been named co-heads of global leveraged finance, and will report to Murphy.

Bloomberg reported the news first, and it was later confirmed by a Bank of America spokesman.