Merrill Lynch names Sabina McCarthy vice chairman
February 24, 2016 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Merrill Lynch names Sabina McCarthy vice chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sabina McCarthy will take on the newly created role of vice chairman at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Bank of America Corp’s global wealth and investment management business, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

McCarthy has served as a financial adviser, regional managing director and division executive during her stint with Merrill Lynch.

Jeffrey Tucker will succeed McCarthy as division executive for the New York City metro division, according to the memo.

Tucker currently serves as market executive for the Fifth Avenue Financial Center, overseeing 200 financial advisers and over $35 billion in client balances.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

