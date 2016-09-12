Bank of America investment banking on track for improvement in third quarter

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) is on track to post higher third quarter revenues in its investment banking business compared to the second quarter, the head of the unit said at an industry event Monday.

"The second quarter was much better than the first and the third quarter again is proving to be a better quarter from a revenue and activity perspective than the second quarter has been," said Christian Meissner, head of the global corporate and investment banking business for Bank of America.