Samsung, LG sued over U.S. employee recruiting policies
SAN FRANCISCO Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics were accused of agreeing to avoid poaching each other's U.S. employees, according to a U.S. civil lawsuit filed last week.
Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) is on track to post higher third quarter revenues in its investment banking business compared to the second quarter, the head of the unit said at an industry event Monday.
"The second quarter was much better than the first and the third quarter again is proving to be a better quarter from a revenue and activity perspective than the second quarter has been," said Christian Meissner, head of the global corporate and investment banking business for Bank of America.
(Reporting by Dan Freed)
Canada's Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc agreed to merge to create the world's largest fertilizer company and navigate a severe industry slump, assuming the deal can first overcome close regulatory scrutiny.
NEW YORK Two measures of U.S. inflation expectations rebounded last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that may come as a relief to central bankers worried about price measures stuck at low levels.