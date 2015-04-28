SEC investigates customer protection violation by Bank of America: WSJ

The Bank of America building is shown in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Bank of America Corp violated customer-protection rules and put retail-brokerage funds at risk to increase profits, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank used large, complex trades and loans to save millions of dollars a year in funding costs and to free up billions of dollars in cash and securities for trading that it otherwise would have needed to keep off-limits, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1J6neJK)

“These transactions began at Merrill Lynch prior to the merger with Bank of America and received extensive review and approval,” Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin wrote in a mail to Reuters.

Bank of America stopped the strategy in 2012. However, from 2009 to 2012, it completed billions of dollars’ worth of such trades, the Journal said.

At times, the trades reduced the amount the bank had in lockup accounts by as much as $5 billion out of a total of up to about $20 billion in lockup, Wall Street Journal reported citing its sources.

The SEC is also evaluating the accuracy of the bank’s prior statements to the agency, the report said.

SEC spokesman Kevin Callahan declined to comment.