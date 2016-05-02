FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of America reaches $190 million mortgage settlement
May 2, 2016 / 9:19 PM / a year ago

Bank of America reaches $190 million mortgage settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bank of America logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, in a March 3, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reached a $190 million settlement with a federal home loan bank over four mortgage-related complaints, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The bank had accrued “substantially all” of the settlement amount previously, Bank of America said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The settlement was dated on April 25.

The litigation was started by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle, which later merged into the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.

A spokeswoman for the merged entity referred Reuters to another securities filing showing it had reached a settlement with an unnamed bank on April 25, but declined to say whether it was with Bank of America.

Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler

