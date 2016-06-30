FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of China seeks to expand in Southeast Asia with asset transfers
June 30, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Bank of China seeks to expand in Southeast Asia with asset transfers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man speaks on the phone outside the Bank of China head office building in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016.Damir Sagolj/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, said late on Thursday it was transferring its banking businesses and assets in Southeast Asia to its Hong Kong arm to further expand in that region.

The bank will sell the entire issued share capital of Bank of China (Malaysia) Berhad and Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Ltd to Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

"The ASEAN market is of notable strategic significance to the Bank," BoC said, adding that the transfers would allow it to better capitalize on the Chinese government's modern Silk Road initiative, the internationalization of yuan, and Chinese companies' overseas push.

The bank did not provide additional information about the proposed transfers.

Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
