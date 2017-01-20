FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Greek central bank posts 1.09 billion euro 2016 profit
January 20, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 7 months ago

Greek central bank posts 1.09 billion euro 2016 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man rests outside the building of the Bank of Greece in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015.Marko Djurica

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Bank of Greece (BOGr.AT) on Friday reported 2016 full-year profit of 1.09 billion euros ($1.16 billion), down from 1.16 billion euros a year ago.

The central bank said that 1.08 billion euros will be transferred to the Greek government in accordance with the bank's statute.

Total net income from monetary policy, emergency liquidity assistance, interest on its portfolios, commissions and domestic and foreign operations dropped 9 percent to 1.73 billion euros, the bank said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Goodman

