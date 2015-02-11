FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNY Mellon names new senior wealth director
February 11, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

BNY Mellon names new senior wealth director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BNY Mellon sign is seen on their headquarters in New York's financial district, January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp named Judy Barton as a senior wealth director for business development in its Dallas office.

The company said Barton will work with high net worth individuals and families on their wealth and investment management needs.

Barton joins BNY Mellon with over 20 years of experience, including eight years with Sanford C. Bernstein.

She will report to regional president Todd Carlton, BNY Mellon said.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

