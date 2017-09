June 29 (Reuters) - The wealth management unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Andy Fent as an adviser for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Kansas City.

Fent, who brings more than 14 years of banking and financial services experience, will provide clients with integrated and tailored wealth management services.

Fent joins from Commerce Trust Co. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)