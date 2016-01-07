Bank fees on U.S. leveraged loans sink to three-year low

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A dearth of debt refinancing and a slump in lending to low-rated oil and gas companies dragged bank earnings from underwriting leveraged loans to a three-year low in 2015, according to Freeman Consulting Services.

The drop in fee income from reduced refinancing and energy lending overshadowed an increase in income from underwriting corporate acquisition loans.

Leveraged loan fees paid to banks fell 17% in 2015 to about US$8.7bn, the lowest since US$7.8bn in 2012. It was the biggest annual fee downturn since a 24% slump six years ago, despite a 7% rise in corporate acquisition-related fees.

Market volatility, as well as record waves of refinancing to lock in rock-bottom borrowing costs in recent years, depleted the need for much refinancing last year.

Bank fees on arranging leveraged loan refinancings sank 76% in 2015, and in the fourth quarter were the lowest for any quarter in records dating back to 2000.

Worries about energy company profitability amid tumbling oil prices also restrained lending to oil and gas companies.

With oil prices hovering at 11-year lows, fees from arranging leveraged oil and gas loans slid to a five-year low.

“Refinancing ground to a halt, and the market volatility, the risk-off environment, and what’s going on with oil and gas” drove down leveraged loans fee income for banks, said Jeff Nassof, vice president of Freeman Consulting.

For these reasons, as well as regulatory pressures to curb high-risk loans to highly indebted companies, US syndicated leveraged lending shrank by 17% last year to US$783bn, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Leveraged loan origination in the oil and gas segment sank by 62% last year to around US$53bn, the lowest amount in any year since US$35bn in 2009, Freeman Consulting said.

Deeply depressed trading levels on many existing loans in this segment also “make it really tough for new issuers to get into the market,” Nassof said.

M&A ADVISORY FEES STILL AHEAD

For the first time in six years, overall US investment banking fees fell last year.

Fees on business including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, equity and bond underwriting as well as syndicated loan arrangement, dropped 2% in 2015, after rising 4% in the previous year, according to Freeman Consulting.

The US$44.7bn earned overall is the lowest annual income since US$38.8bn three years earlier.

M&A activity in 2015 was concentrated among investment-grade companies, and some of the biggest deals last year are still pending.

With M&A advisory fees calculated when acquisitions are completed, these earnings from some of the corporate mega-mergers announced last year will be captured this year, Nassof said.

“For M&A advisory fees, 2016 is going to be another up year,” he said. “The volume of M&A deals in the pipeline still pending is up 70% versus the beginning of 2015, at record levels.”