Spain's Bankia asks state for $24 billion bail out
May 25, 2012 / 6:34 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Bankia asks state for $24 billion bail out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a billboard advertisement for Bankia bank which reads "Our Future Together" in Madrid, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

MADRID (Reuters) - Troubled Spanish lender Bankia asked the state for a bail out of 19 billion euros ($23.77 billion) on Friday, more than double what the government said earlier this week would be the minimum needed.

The additional funds to cover exposures to real estate, deteriorating loans and accounting discrepancies come on top of 4.5 billion euros already injected by the state into the bank, bringing the total cost for the government to 23.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7992 euros)

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White

