FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankia and BFA merger not on the table for now: chairman
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 26, 2012 / 9:29 AM / in 5 years

Bankia and BFA merger not on the table for now: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Bankia’s chairman said on Saturday that a merger of the troubled bank with its parent group BFA was not on the table for now.

The two entities asked for a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) state bailout on Friday to cope with possible real estate losses and writedowns on other loans.

“It’s not on the table for now. We might think about it in future but it’s not among our priorities,” said chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri. ($1 = 0.7992 euros)

Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.